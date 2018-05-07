Eisenhower, St. Teresa hold signing ceremonies for five local athletes

DECATUR -- Five local standouts are taking their games to the next level.

Eisenhower held a special signing ceremony for seniors Yansyn Taylor, Shalin Bond, Courtney Cuttill, and Chauncey Wulf, while St. Teresa held a ceremony for Isaiah Bond who will play basketball at Monmouth College.

Football star Shalin Bond will join Isaiah at Monmouth.

Taylor is headed to Illinois Valley Community College for basketball.

Wulf, a state champion wheelchair basketball standout, signed with Southwest Minnesota State University.

Cuttill is taking her softball talents to Eureka College.