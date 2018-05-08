May off to a near perfect start for farmers

(WAND) -- With seasonable temperatures and just the right amount of rain, Ag Expert Dave Brown says bean and corn development is off to a great start.

Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says those near-perfect conditions are expected to continue as we head through the week. High temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. This will allow soil temperatures to stay in the 60s and 70s with nearly 150 growing degree days over the week.

Soil moisture is neither above nor below average and should stay that way. Del Rosso says a total of about .50" to .75" of rain is expected to fall Wednesday and Sunday, otherwise there will be plenty of dry days the rest of the week.

Looking long range, Del Rosso says it's likely the rest of May will feature above average temperatures.