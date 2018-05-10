Mt. Pulaski's Gezus Oliver signs with MacMurray

MT. PULASKI -- Senior guard Gezus Oliver and his 15-plus points per game were a major reason that the Toppers played the role of giant killer in 2017-18.



Despite having just 180 students, Mt. Pulaski put a scare into much larger schools thanks to the sharpshooter Oliver and his 6-foot-8 partner Peyton Taylor.



Now Oliver will suit up for the MacMurray Highlanders alongside another Peyton -- former Clinton star Peyton McCubbin. Oliver signed with MacMurray on Wednesday in a school ceremony.