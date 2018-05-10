Cause of Champaign house fire under investigation

Cause of Champaign house fire under investigationPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Man held gun in crowd, threatened to shoot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man pointed a gun at a crowd of people and threatened them in Decatur, police say.
-
More shattered car windows reported on I-74 stretch
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say more cars are taking damage when passing through a stretch of Interstate 74.
-
Police: Man sexually assaulted child to 'punish' her
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A man admitted to sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl as a form of “punishment”, police say.
-
Motorcycle rider dies after deer encounter
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man died when his motorcycle encountered a deer in central Illinois.
-
Second attack, hearing aid theft suspect arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A second person accused of beating a deaf man and stealing his hearing aids is now behind bars.
-
Ameren Illinois upgrading electronic and natural gas meters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren Illinois announced it will be upgrading more than 63,000 electronic and natural gas meters in Christian, DeWitt, Macon Moultrie, Piatt and Sangamon counties.
-
Drug bust, arson under investigation at Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A home on Decatur's north east side is the subject of two investigations.
-
New development proposed on Decatur's north side
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More homes could be demolished if a new development is approved on the north side of Decatur, according to city officials.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Warning: Reboot routers to avoid Russia-linked malware
(WAND) – The FBI says potentially dangerous malware is infecting routers across America.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Drug bust, arson under investigation at Decatur home
-
Wednesday Morning Forecast
-
New development proposed on Decatur's north side
-
Man killed in motorcycle vs. deer crash named
-
Lawsuit: Police covered up excessive force against man
-
Argenta-Oreana playing loose as it prepares for first-ever trip to State
-
More shattered car windows reported on I-74 stretch
-
Evening Forecast
-
Meredosia body discovery investigated as homicide
-
10 departments respond to farm fire in Nokomis
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-