Cause of Champaign house fire under investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called a a house fire Wednesday evening in Champaign.

The fire broke out at a home in the 500 block of S. Lynn St. around 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that had started behind a refrigerator. Smoke was pouring from behind it. Crews say they discovered the fire originally came from the basement of the house.

The homeowners were displaced due to the fire, but no one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.