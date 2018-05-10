Champaign woman sentenced for shooting her cousin

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman was sentenced after admitting she shot her cousin inside a car earlier this year.

27-year-old Geneshia Grey was given 21 years in prison.

She shot her 20-year-old cousin in the face and arm on Feb. 20.

Grey pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm. As part of a plea deal, other counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm were dismissed.

Grey and her cousin were in a car outside an auto shop in the 1000 block of North Cunningham Ave. Her cousin had taken her there to pick up her vehicle, which was being repaired.

Grey shot him twice before getting out of the car and walking off with a baby in her arms.

The victim called 911 and drove himself to the hospital.

Grey was arrested at a motel on Marketview Dr. in Champaign after police found a room key card at the crime scene.

The victim admitted to police he had planned to buy guns from Grey and had $3,000 cash on him. After shooting him, she took his wallet.

The victim required several surgeries, but recovered.

Grey had prior convictions for theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and burglary.