Rantoul teen gets 7 years for stealing cars, one with 3 children inside

URBANA - A Rantoul man was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing two cars in three days. One of those vehicles had three small children inside.

In both thefts, 19-year-old Kevin Lefever led police on long chases.

The second vehicle he stole and used to lead police on a chase had a 9-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9-month-old baby inside. The children's mother and grandmother had left the vehicle running outside of J.W. Eater Junior High School.

He let the children out of the vehicle at a busy intersection.

Lefever pleaded guilty in March to two separate charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was out on bond during his first vehicle theft on June 12, 2017. He committed the second vehicle theft on June 15.

He will also be serving the balance of a one year prison sentence he got last September for criminal sexual abuse he committed in July 2017.

Lefever's attorney brought up his client's medical history that showed he suffered multiple serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. That was suffered in a car crash that killed his friend a year before the thefts.

The attorney argued it explained why a previously law-abiding teen would commit such serious crimes.

After one of the chases, police said Lefever got out of the stolen vehicle and told them he took it, because he "felt like it."