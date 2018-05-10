Air let out of car tires at Decatur apartment complex

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Numerous residents lost air in their car tires at an apartment complex.

It happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday at Timber Cove Apartments in the 1700 block of S. Country Club Rd. Complex leaders tell WAND-TV someone opened the valve stems of the tires and let air out.

No tires were punctured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police at (217) 423-8477. You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.