Local man who performed sex act on a dog sentenced to prison

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for having sexual contact with a dog.

36-year-old Matthew Allen of Gillespie was told he can never own a companion animal again.

Allen posted a video to Facebook that showed him performing a sex act on a German Shepherd.

He was charged with sex with an animal. He pleaded guilty in February.

He has to surrender himself to the sheriff's office on or before May 29.