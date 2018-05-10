Local man who performed sex act on a dog sentenced to prison

Posted:

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for having sexual contact with a dog.

36-year-old Matthew Allen of Gillespie was told he can never own a companion animal again.

Allen posted a video to Facebook that showed him performing a sex act on a German Shepherd.

He was charged with sex with an animal. He pleaded guilty in February.

He has to surrender himself to the sheriff's office on or before May 29.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps