Moms get in free for Zippy Zoo Day celebration for Mothers' Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Scovill Zoo is hosting a Zippy Zoo Day celebration in honor of Mothers' Day this weekend.

The celebration will be May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mothers will get in free on May 12 and May 13 with a paying child.

Zippy Zoo Day will feature games, gifts, and animal presentations.

For more information, call 421-7435.