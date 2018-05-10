Free dental care offered to Springfield-area veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Aspen Dental is providing free dental care to Springfield-area veterans with the use of a mobile dental office.

The 42-foot-long MouthMobile will be staffed with local Aspen Dental dentists and hygienists.

It will be at the Veterans Affairs Building at 833 S. Spring Street on Thursday from 9 a.m until 3 p.m.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance.

For information, call (202) 494-2220.