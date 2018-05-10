20th annual Lullaby Concert held at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An event for babies, toddlers, and families will be held Thursday evening at the Decatur Public Library.

Baby TALK and Millikin University have teamed up to present their annual Lullaby Concert.

It is free and will be from 6 to 6:45 p.m. in the Children's Department.

It is designed for children ages 0-3, but open to all.

It will feature classical lullaby sounds performed by the Millikin University Arts Ensemble.

There will also be book readings, interactive finger plays, and interactive songs.

Families are invited to wear their pajamas.

This is the 20th year for the Lullaby Concert.

For more information, call the Baby TALK office at 475-2234.