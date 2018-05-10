Receptionist

WAND-TV has an immediate opening for the position of Receptionist. This position is frequently the first point of contact for members of the public, business owners and management so the successful candidate must be professional and courteous and have excellent social skills.



In addition to answering a multi-line phone system the Receptionist will be responsible for maintaining station supplies, assisting with Accounts Receivable, Traffic, Programming and other duties as needed.



Interested candidates will also need to pass a background check and a pre-employment drug screen. Contact Clay Koenig, VP/Director of Sales by email: Clay.Koenig@wandtv.com or by phone: 217-706-9502.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.