Two tractor trailers catch fire at Road Ranger

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle two tractor trailer fires at Road Ranger.

Eastern Prairie and Thomasboro fire departments work with Rantoul and Cornbelt responders to knock down the fire. Firefighters say their efforts helped minimize the damage.

"A quick response and efficient attack of the fire by all units saved some high-dollar vehicles on the middle-involved trailer from being destroyed by the fire," Eastern Prairie crews said in a Facebook post.

The fire did destroy both tractor trailers, firefighters say.

No injuries were reported. A hazmat team responded to the scene at one point to help.

Champaign Fire, Rantoul Fire, and Eastern Prairie all responded for hazmat help as well.