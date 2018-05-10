Thursday is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thursday is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

Decatur Public Schools placed windmills in the ground to bring recognize the day.

DPS said social workers will give classroom presentations on mental health and provide tools to help students.

DPS will continue to discuss mental health through May.

