Macon County considers first solar farm

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Board will consider the county's first solar farm.

The farm would cover 15 football fields just west of Oreana.

If the board approves the new farm, it could be in place by the end of 2019.

The meeting starts at 6 Thursday evening in the county office building.

