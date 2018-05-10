HSHS St. Mary's community garden opens

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary opened their community garden Thursday.

The garden will be featured on the hospital campus and will be cared for by volunteers.

The food from the garden will go towards weekly meals prepared by HSHS St. Mary's.

The food not used in the meals will go to a local food pantry.

