Stage area takes damage in U of I flooding

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A pipe burst Wednesday night and caused flooding at a U of I building.

The News-Gazette reports students and staff worked all night to pump water from Foellinger Great Hall in the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Severe weather moved through campus on Wednesday evening as the pipe issue started.

The paper says water damaged the stage lift, along with equipment and costumers, in the hall when the burst happened at around 9 p.m.

Krannert Center leaders say they expect U of I graduation ceremonies to continue as scheduled. They’re working now to figure out what repairs are needed.