Officer puts hand on man's throat at Waffle House

WARSAW, N.C. (WAND) – A viral video shows a police officer possibly choking a man in a Waffle House argument.

WRAL reports Anthony Wall, 22, started arguing with a restaurant worker Saturday night when police came to the scene. That’s where the video begins, when an officer can be seen putting a hand around Wall’s throat and putting him on the ground.

Wall was on the way to take his 16-year-old sister to prom, the station says.

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland says his department, along with the Duplin County District Attorney, is working to find out if excessive force was used. He says the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be contacted for its own independent investigation.

