Accused bombers arraigned, plead not guilty

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Four men accused of taking part in the bombing of a Minnesota mosque and the attempted bombing of a Champaign clinic were arraigned Thursday on additional charges.

Michael Hari, Joe Morris, Michael McWhorter and Ellis Mack, all of Clarence, were first arrested in March. Federal prosecutors in Illinois later charged them each with one count of possession of a machine gun. Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have until June 22 to indict them on charges there.

In a superseding indictment filed in April, prosecutors charged Ellis, Hari, Morris and McWhorter with possessing a machine gun and conspiring to interfere with commerce by threats and violence for allegedly robbing Walmart stores in Watseka and Mount Vernon, Illinois, damaging railroad tracks near Effingham, and planting bomb-making materials on someone else’s property. The indictment said the men carried out these acts as part of a militia group called the “White Rabbits.”

The indictment also charged Hari, McWhorter and Morris with attempted arson for trying to bomb the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign. They charged Hari with possession of a firearm by a felon, alleging he possessed at least eight guns.

At the arraignments, each man pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

A jury trial in the case is set for June 5.