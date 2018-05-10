Crowd swarms soft opening at Decatur bar

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur bar is close to fully opening for business again.

Lock Stock & Barrel put on a soft opening Thursday evening in front of a packed restaurant. It’s a preview for a larger event coming on Friday, May 18 after a set of renovations.

The business now only takes up two floors instead of three and has a wider seating arrangement.

On May 18, Lock Stock & Barrel is holding a fundraiser for the Decatur Celebration. The lineup for that event is expected to be revealed that night. People who go can also take part in a 50/50 raffle and listen to a live band and DJ.

It will cost $10 to get in at the door on that night. Everything raised is expected to go toward the Decatur Celebration.