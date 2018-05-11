Local stars shine at girls 2A track sectional

Posted:
Monticello celebrates its fourth straight sectional title on Thursday night on the Sages' home track. Monticello celebrates its fourth straight sectional title on Thursday night on the Sages' home track.

VIDEO: FOUND ON FACEBOOK

MONTICELLO -- The Sages girls track program continues to run at peak efficiency, with further proof coming in the form of a fourth-straight 2A sectional championship on Thursday. At just 495 students, Monticello's enrollment is less than half of some of the other squads in attendance on the Sages' home track.

From Louisville-bound Aliyah Welter's tie for the pole vault title (12-7, tied with Mt. Zion's Josie Held) to sophomore Emelia Ness' win in the 100-meter hurdles to the 4x100 relay, it was a banner day for the Sages.

MacArthur sophomore Sabrie Strong-McCloud won triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 7 inches.

Harvard-bound Eisenhower twins Katina (100-meter dash) and Tina (200) flip flopped in the marquee sprinting events.

Many more local stars from Clinton, Mattoon, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana and Rantoul took home wins, and many more qualified for the state meet. A full list of results is below as well as online on the IHSA website.


 

Team scores

1 Monticello 110.33
2 Urbana (H.S.) 100
3 Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 62
4 Mattoon 53
5 Mt. Zion 43.33
6 Decatur (Eisenhower) 40
7 Rantoul 36
8 Clinton 35
9 Charleston 28
10 Effingham (H.S.) 18
11 Olney (Richland County) 16
12 Decatur (MacArthur) 15
13 Tolono (Unity) 13.33
14 Paris 13
15 Champaign (Central) 6

4x800-Meter Relay

Mt. Zion 1 9:44.88
Mattoon 2 9:47.05
Urbana (H.S.) 3 9:57.92

4x100-Meter Relay

Monticello 1 49.22
Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 2 49.58

4x200-Meter Relay

Urbana (H.S.) 1 1:45.46
Monticello 2 1:46.46
Mattoon 3 1:46.65

4x400-Meter Relay

Urbana (H.S.) 1 4:03.13
Mattoon 2 4:04.82
Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 3 4:05.35

Long Jump

Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon (Sr.) Urbana (H.S.) 1 18-02.75
Emma Helferich (Sr.) Monticello 2 18-01.75
Summerlyn Smith (Jr.) Mattoon 3 17-04.00
Tanaya Young (Fr.) Rantoul 4 17-04.00

Pole Vault

Aliyah Welter (Sr.) Monticello 1 12-07.00
Josephine Held (Sr.) Mt. Zion 2 12-07.00
Mara Pletcher (So.) Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 3 11-07.00
Taylor Millsap (Sr.) Tolono (Unity) 4 11-07.00
Landis Brandon (So.) Monticello 4 11-07.00
Rhiannon Held (Fr.) Mt. Zion 4 11-07.00
Kolby Weiss (Fr.) Clinton 7 10-07.00
Macy Riedemann (Sr.) Charleston 8 9-07.00

High Jump

Diamonasia Taylor (So.) Urbana (H.S.) 1 5-04.00
Sarah Flight (Jr.) Charleston 2 5-03.00
Alyssa Baltimore (Sr.) Decatur (Eisenhower) 3 5-01.00
Mariah Ball (Jr.) Mattoon 3 5-01.00
Shaniya Howard (Sr.) Urbana (H.S.) 3 5-01.00
Riley Pruser (Jr.) Clinton 6 5-01.00

Shot Put

Mye'Joi Williams (So.) Rantoul 1 43-05.00
Michelle Williams (Jr.) Urbana (H.S.) 2 37-04.50

Triple Jump

Sabrie Strong-McCloud (So.) Decatur (MacArthur) 1 36-07.00
Summerlyn Smith (Jr.) Mattoon 2 35-00.50

Discus Throw

Lanaeja Carter (Jr.) Urbana (H.S.) 1 119-03.00
Emma Pinkston (Fr.) Paris 2 108-11.00

3200-Meter Run

Libby Cultra (Sr.) Urbana (H.S.) 1 11:28.64
Alyssa McPike (Jr.) Monticello 2 11:37.49

100-Meter High Hurdles

Emelia Ness (So.) Monticello 1 15.34
Jessica Franklin (Sr.) Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 2 15.41

100-Meter Dash

Katina Martin (Sr.) Decatur (Eisenhower) 1 12.07
Tina Martin (Sr.) Decatur (Eisenhower) 1 12.07
Mattie Lieb (So.) Monticello 3 12.53

800-Meter Run

Payne Turney (So.) Clinton 1 2:19.14
Megan Garrett (Fr.) Charleston 2 2:21.51

400-Meter Dash

Summerlyn Smith (Jr.) Mattoon 1 58.99
Lovenya Perry (Fr.) Rantoul 2 1:00.02
Sara Addai (Fr.) Mt. Zion 3 1:00.07

300-Meter Low Hurdles

Jessica Franklin (Sr.) Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 1 43.79
Emelia Ness (So.) Monticello 2 45.59
Kynzee Boastick (So.) Urbana (H.S.) 3 45.67
Aliyah Welter (Sr.) Monticello 4 47.27
Kiyah Kuhlman (Jr.) Effingham (H.S.) 5 47.29

1600-Meter Run

Chian Scott (So.) Urbana (H.S.) 1 5:19.11
Alyssa McPike (Jr.) Monticello 2 5:19.90

200-Meter Dash

Tina Martin (Sr.) Decatur (Eisenhower) 1 24.26
Katina Martin (Sr.) Decatur (Eisenhower) 2 24.79
Mattie Lieb (So.) Monticello 3 25.41
Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps