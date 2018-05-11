Local stars shine at girls 2A track sectional

VIDEO: FOUND ON FACEBOOK



MONTICELLO -- The Sages girls track program continues to run at peak efficiency, with further proof coming in the form of a fourth-straight 2A sectional championship on Thursday. At just 495 students, Monticello's enrollment is less than half of some of the other squads in attendance on the Sages' home track.



From Louisville-bound Aliyah Welter's tie for the pole vault title (12-7, tied with Mt. Zion's Josie Held) to sophomore Emelia Ness' win in the 100-meter hurdles to the 4x100 relay, it was a banner day for the Sages.



MacArthur sophomore Sabrie Strong-McCloud won triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 7 inches.



Harvard-bound Eisenhower twins Katina (100-meter dash) and Tina (200) flip flopped in the marquee sprinting events.



Many more local stars from Clinton, Mattoon, Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana and Rantoul took home wins, and many more qualified for the state meet. A full list of results is below as well as online on the IHSA website.



