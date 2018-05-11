Robertson Charter celebrates its eighth state championship

Posted:

DECATUR -- It's spring on Decatur's northeast side, or as they call it at Robertson Charter: banner season.

The Wildcat basketball program hoisted yet another banner and passed out rings on Thursday night at its annual awards banquet, this one for a 7AA IESA state championship.

1 Avereon Norman
3 Marlin "MJ" Murphy
10 Damarion Phillips
11 Anthony Smith, Jr.
12 Deeantre Woodland
14 Makhi Wright
15 Cameron France
20 Maruli Carson
21 Christion Harper
22 Terry Tinsley

Coaches: Marlin Murphy, Deandre Harper, Moe Dampeer, Ronnie Staples, Kofi Houston

