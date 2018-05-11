New Habitat for Humanity home to be dedicated

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Habitat Humanity home will be dedicated Friday in Urbana.

Heather Rose is the newest Habitat homebuyer. She said, "I feel like I have won the lottery by qualifying for this opportunity to build a home with Habitat. It's a dream come true."

Rose is a Champaign-Urbana native and is active in the community.

She is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and has a community health degree. She works at the University of Illinois.

She wants to be a wellness life coach.

Rose volunteers with FirstFollowers Re-entry Program and AME High mentoring program.

She is also a youth basketball coach for First String at the Douglass Center.