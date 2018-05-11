Champaign city employees help build Habitat home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - City of Champaign employees are giving back to the community for Public Service Recognition Week.

Public Service Recognition Week is May 6-12.

On Friday, employees will be working on a Habitat for Humanity home build.

The build will be in the 1200 block of W. Church St. in Urbana.

