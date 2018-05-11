Richland Community College holds plant sales

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College is holding a plant sale this weekend.

Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, native flowers and grasses, foliage and accent plants, vegetables, and herbs will all be available for purchase.

The sale will be at the college at 1 College Park on Friday at 7 a.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m.

The sale is open to the public and hosted by Richland Student Farms.

For more information, call (217) 875-7200, ext. 6422.