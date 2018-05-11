Missing woman's remains found in Springfield compost bin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A body found in a Springfield neighborhood is that of a missing woman, investigators say.

Police were called to the 1100 block of West Cook St. for a report of a foul odor Thursday night. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards determined through an autopsy that the person was Theresa Kay Cox, who originally went missing on March 23.

Police found her remains in the backyard of a private property home that was fenced in.

Last weekend, volunteers looked for Cox, 56, who went missing on Cook Street. After posting a news story about Thursday's discovery organizer's of the search said they were praying for Cox and the family.

Neighbors tell WAND News that the remains were found two doors down from Cox's family home, in a compost bin.

The search brought together Cox's family, law enforcement and volunteers. Part of that group of volunteers was Gia Hoffman and her Missing Persons Awareness Network. She says in cases like this, all of those groups need to work together to bring a missing person back home.

"Law enforcement, the media, the community, the family and any witnesses...if you really want somebody to be found, you need all of those components together," Hoffman said.

And even then, these searches take time — and a grueling emotional toll.

"It's not just the lack of answers," Hoffman said. "It's all of these additional factors that come into play, that you're hearing these horrible, horrible stories that may have never occurred."