Mattoon Fire Department called to house fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon Fire was called to a fire in the 1100 block of S. 15th St. Thursday.

A fire was found smoldering on the stove.

Crews contained the fire quickly.

The entire home was damaged by smoke.

An item being stored on top of the stove was determined to be the cause of the fire.

MFD wants to remind people that storing things on top of the stove is not safe.

This is the second fire in one month where it started on the stove top.