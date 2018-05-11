Woman charged after ex-boyfriend is stabbed

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman is charged after he ex-boyfriend showed up at a hospital covered in blood.

24-year-old Danicci Harmon is accused of stabbing the Champaign man.

The man showed up at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency wound with a deep cut to his shoulder Wednesday.

Police said neighbors heard someone inside an apartment in the 400 block of E. Green St., U, yelling that he did not want to die and telling people to, "call 911."

Officers said the victim would not cooperate with police at the hospital and told them someone had hit him as he got out of his car.

When police got to the apartment, they said they found Harmon cleaning up blood, blood on her, a large amount of blood in the bedroom, and a trail of blood from the bedroom, past the living room, and out the front door. They also found a blood-soaked comforter.

Officers said Harmon first denied being involved, but later admitted that she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument. She said she got a kitchen knife and swung it at him trying to scare him. Instead, she cut his shoulder when she swung.

Harmon is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Her bond is set at $25,000. She is due in court June 13.

Harmon has prior convictions for battery and obstructing identification.