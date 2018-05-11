Man pleads not guilty to burglarizing video gambling parlor

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has pleaded not guilty to burglarizing a Decatur video gambling parlor.

41-year-old Leonde Johnson is accused of breaking into Lacey's Place with two other people on Nov. 16 and stealing a large amount of money from the ATM there.

Johnson and his accomplices fled to Springfield, police said.

Officers said they found the three counting money in a car in Sangamon County.

Johnson's pretrial hearing will be May 29.