Wide spread issues cause temporary 911 outage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A wide spread issue caused problems to Champaign County's 911 and non-emergency numbers.

METCAD was made aware of a wide spread issues on Friday afternoon. Calls were not being received at METCAD, which includes 911 and non-emergency calls to 217-333-8911.

The service was repaired quickly and was back up and running at 2 p.m.