Police: Missing Normal woman may be in Texas

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a missing woman from the Normal area.

Officers say Shelby Todd, 21, was last seen in central Illinois on April 21. They believe she may have since visited Dallas, Texas.

Police say she might be driving a red 2001 Toyota Solara with Illinois registration AQ11245. They believe she could be in Illinois or Texas.

Officers did not have a clothing description to provide or information about who she could be with.

Normal police want anyone with information about where Todd might be to call them at (309)454-9535.