People with disabilities find work through organization

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elm City is more than just an organization for people with disabilities to work.

The organization helps its clients learn new skills and become independent. Vice President of Industrial Operations Michael Bucy says this is more than just a job for him.

"The more I was here the more I loved the things and the job, and the things we're trying to accomplish with people," he said.

Katie McCoy, a Elm City client, says this organization changed her life.

"If it wasn't for them I wouldn't know who I would be today. Like seriously, I wouldn't know," she said.

That’s just what the organization aims to do.

“It's a place for people to be productive and be a vital part of the community. That's what we strive for," Bucy added.

The jobs the clients do aren’t just small tasks. The employees pack end cap displays for Reynolds company, and the displays get shipped all over the world.

McCoy says, "It makes me proud thinking like. When I was in high school and stuff I graduated and was like, man, I wish I had those opportunities again to do what I need to do and obviously I'm here," she said.

