Board by board, group builds house for a cause

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois group worked tirelessly to build a house for a person who needed it.

Habitat for Humanity in Sangamon County brought together a crowd of people to work on a house, enlisting the help of its 1,000 Women Strong initiative. A single mother will be able to call the place home.

Anita Anderson, a former single mother, wanted to be sure she could help others and decided to strap on a tool belt.

“Giving someone else a leg up … I’m just really honored,” she said.

Habitat’s project is part of National Build Week, a national effort to help people find homes.

“It’s pretty inspiring to see women of all ages from all different walks of life (help out),” said volunteer Deneen Pajpau.

This particular house is expected to be ready for a move-in by July.