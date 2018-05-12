Local track extravaganza: Boys CS8 meet, St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham

SPRINGFIELD -- Springfield High nearly pulled off the girls-boys sweep of the Central State 8 after the girls team won last week, but the boys squad fell just short of team winner University High on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.



Highlights from Friday's meet include the Senators, MacArthur, Eisenhower and Lanphier.



In this special Friday Frenzy edition of WAND Sports, the St. Teresa girls' sectional four-peat is recognized, plus Warrensburg-Latham's first boys conference title in 18 years.