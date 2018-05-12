Recruiting Roundup: Four local stars make college decisions

Posted:
Monticello all-state wing Calvin Fisher will play with his brother Zac at the next level after signing with Millikin. Monticello all-state wing Calvin Fisher will play with his brother Zac at the next level after signing with Millikin.

Spring recruiting is heating up in the WAND viewing area, with four local stars making their college commitments official this week. Monticello's all-state basketball star Calvin Fisher will join his brother Zac at Millikin this fall, while MacArthur's Zach Briggs will walk on to the McKendree basketball team. In football, Maroa-Forsyth's Champ Jelks signs with Illinois College, where he will also consider running track. Also in football, former Argenta-Oreana and Okaw Valley star Pierce Bradford has decided to play at Eureka College.

