Recruiting Roundup: Four local stars make college decisions

Spring recruiting is heating up in the WAND viewing area, with four local stars making their college commitments official this week. Monticello's all-state basketball star Calvin Fisher will join his brother Zac at Millikin this fall, while MacArthur's Zach Briggs will walk on to the McKendree basketball team. In football, Maroa-Forsyth's Champ Jelks signs with Illinois College, where he will also consider running track. Also in football, former Argenta-Oreana and Okaw Valley star Pierce Bradford has decided to play at Eureka College.



