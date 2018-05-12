Fire fighters tackle a blaze at Reynolds Towing in Urbana

Posted: Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District was called to Reynolds Towing in Urbana for reports of a car on fire. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. 

Edge-Scott Fire Protection District is a volunteer fire department located in Urbana, Illinois serving unincorporated areas of the city.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps