Local stars propel UIS to first ever sweet 16

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois-Springfield took care of business against Missouri-St. Louis twice Saturday, to win its regional and advance to the sweet sixteen for the first time in program history.

Maroa-Forsyth product Calla Wickenhauser helped the Prairie Stars stave off elimination in game one with a go-ahead 2-run triple in the sixth inning. UIS (40-17) would go on to win game one 5-3.

Former SHG cyclone Lakyn Wagoner played hero in game two, going 3-for-3 and driving in 3 runs in the 4-1 victory.

Click the video above for highlights from UIS' thrilling comeback in game one!