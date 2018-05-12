WL/MF defense shuts down St. Teresa in regional championship

Click the video above for highlights and reaction from WL/MF's regional championship win over St. Teresa.

MACON -- Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth captured a regional championship Saturday, after shutting out St. Teresa 1-0 for the second time in a month.

The Bulldogs averaged over 4 goals per game this season, but couldn't get the ball past senior goalkeeper Wilma Tengfors.

Jessica Aubry scored the game's only goal halfway through the first half. St. Teresa nearly tied it up late in the second half when MaKenzee Velchek's shot bounced off the crossbar.

The Cardinals advance to the LSA sectional where they'll face Carlinville, Wednesday at 4 pm.