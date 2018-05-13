Police investigate series of car break-ins

SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sherman Police say they received reports of several vehicle break-ins (windows broken to gain entry) and property stolen from inside them.

Police say it happened Saturday night at the Rail Golf Course and Municipal Park (New Sherman Park). They explain similar crimes occurred in several other Springfield area parks.

Police are asking anyone who was at the Municipal Park last night between the hours of 6:30pm and 7:30pm to come forward. They say, there is a strong chance the perpetrator(s) was present at that time as well.

Anyone with information contact the Sherman Police at 496-3256.