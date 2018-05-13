Moms on the range

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Today moms in Macon are celebrating mother's day in a "high-caliber" fashion.
The Bullet Trap, a local range offered moms a different event for mother's day. Moms and family tried their hand in shooting and enjoyed a breakfast buffet. 
The empowering event is to support the mothers in modern time, where self-protection has become more necessary than ever. 

