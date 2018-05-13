Sunday morning shooting at University of Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WAND) - Around 12:45 AM in Champaign on First Street and Armory Avenue police responded to a reported shooting. 

When arriving on the scene police found a 21 year-old non-student who had been shot. The victim has since been sent to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury. 

Information gathered by the police this far suggests the shooting was not random, but a targeted crime. There is no suspect information available at this point.

Campus security is patrolling the campus with assistance from the Urbana and Champaign police to ensure student safety. 

Police are actively investigating how the incident happened and why it happened. According to reports, the victim, a Danville resident, was there for a party at 1100 Block Street and was seen walking back to his vehicle with his friends.

After speaking with a local resident, we were informed students did not receive a campus-alert text until the following morning. Students are also unaware if it is safe to walk around the intersection of First and Armory because residents are not exactly sure which apartment complex was fired at. 

Police are encouraging anyone who saw the incident to call Champaign Police with any new information they might have. The Champaign Police Investigation Division can be reached at (217) 373-8477.  Crime stoppers will be rewarded up to $1,000 if there are any leads on the victims shooter or the person responsible for the crime. 

