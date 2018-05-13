Hospice Hearts makes a visit to Clark-Lindsey Retirement Community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Today Is Mother's Day and while many people spend time with their family; others aren't as fortunate.

Hospice Hearts In Champaign took some of their orphan puppies and kittens to Clark-Lindsey Retirement Community to keep the residents company. The cats and dogs brought lemonade, tea, and presents for the mothers.

Jessica Sempek, the executive director of Hospice Hearts said: "It's really nice. I think for women who weren't able to spend time with their families today to be able to have a little bit of fun and enjoy their time with the animals.”

All the animals that attended are up for adoption and if interested in taking one of the furry friends home, you can find out more about the process by visiting Hospice Hearts website or Facebook page.