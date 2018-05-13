Police investigating crash on Decatur's near north side

Posted:
Crashed Car Crashed Car

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department officers were investigating a crash in the 1500 block of North Union.

Police confirmed a single car crash on Sunday evening around 9 p.m.  Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, they were treated for minor injuries. 

The car was driving well over the speed limit and crashed into a tree.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps