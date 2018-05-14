(WAND) - After a great start to May, optimal growing conditions expected to continue through mid-May.

Ag Expert David Brown says the mild nights over the last week has led to many corn and bean plants to emerge from the ground.

With no major change in the weather pattern, meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says the warm days and nights will persist for the next seven days. Highs will climb into the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. This will accumulate over 150 growing degree days during the week.

As is typical with the heat and humidity, pop-up showers and storms will be feast or famine for fields in the area. Areas around western Illinois extending toward Bloomington have grown increasingly dry and can use the rain more than others. Del Rosso says those that do see rain could get up to an inch or so over the next week.

He says the best times for rain this week will be Monday evening, Tuesday, and Sunday.