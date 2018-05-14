Baby nearly drowns in dog bowl

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after an infant almost drowned in a dog bowl.

Officers were called to a house on East Grand Ave. around 11 a.m. Sunday. A 10-month-old baby was in serious condition.

The baby was rushed to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Police are investigating how the child came close to drowning, but have not released any other information at this time.