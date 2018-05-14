Driver wanted in hit-and-run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian.

Officers were called to a hit-and-run on May 5 on Barker Rd. south of Windsor Rd.

The pedestrian was running south on Barker Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle witnesses described as a dark blue early 2000's Chrysler minivan or a dark blue early 2000's Chevrolet S-10 style pickup truck.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.