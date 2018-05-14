State Farm holding career fair in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - State Farm is hosting a career fair in Bloomington Monday.

The expo will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton at 10 Brickyard Dr.

Full-time entry level positions are available.

Hiring managers will be on-site. Recruiters will discuss opportunities, benefits, and the application process.

Candidates are told to bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Full-time positions start at $16 an hour.

