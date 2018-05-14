Monticello considers implementing "do not knock" list for solicitors

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Monticello is considering implementing a "do not knock" list for door-to-door solicitors.

Similar to a "do not call" list for telemarketers, this would allow homeowners who are signed up for the list who still get unwanted solicitors at their door to report the name of the business to the police. The offender could be issued a ticket ranging from $100 all the way up to $750.

Solicitors already have to pay a $10 license fee to do business in town.

The "do not knock" list is up for a vote.

Certain groups would be exempt from the rules. That includes churches, political candidates, news media outlets and children's groups.