Tiny town named Illinois Top Scenic Spot

(WAND) - The tiny town of Elsah has been chosen by online voters as the state's top scenic spot in the Illinois Top 200 project.

The second most scenic spot was the Great River Road and then the Mississippi River from Galena to Cairo.

The Illinois Top 200 project asks people to vote for top categories like leaders, musicians, top businesses, books, etc. It is in recognition of the state's bicentennial.

The next category up for voting is Illinois' top museums. You can vote now by clicking HERE.