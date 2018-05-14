Champaign police celebrate National Police Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are celebrating National Police Week 2018.

Citizens are invited to participate in the week's events.

President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

The events in Champaign include:

Monday, May 14, 11:00 AM – 1 PM: Coffee (& Chew) with a Cop

• Tuesday, May 15, 5:30 PM – 7 PM: Employee Awards Ceremony

• Wednesday, May 16, 4:00 PM – 8 PM: CPD Open House

• Thursday, May 17, 4:00 PM – 8 PM: CPD Open House

• Friday, May 18, 6:00 AM –11:30 AM: Cop on a Rooftop

• Friday, May 18, 11:15 AM: Champaign Police Memorial, honoring fallen Champaign Police Officers Thomas Dodsworth and Robert Tatman

• Week of May 13: Historical Self-Guided Walking Tour and CPD Historical Display

For more information, click HERE.

